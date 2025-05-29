Instil Bio Inc (TIL) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Instil Bio Inc’s current trading price is -70.92% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 178.07%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $9.62 and $92.00 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.64 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.16 million over the last three months.

Instil Bio Inc experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $92.00 on 09/13/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $9.62 on 06/20/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Instil Bio Inc (TIL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 33.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 175.47M and boasts a workforce of 14 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 18.77, with a change in price of +7.66. Similarly, Instil Bio Inc recorded 139,271 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +40.13%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TIL stands at 0.60. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.58.

TIL Stock Stochastic Average

Instil Bio Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 77.20%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 77.20%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 75.59% and 73.49%, respectively.

TIL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 40.13%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 8.04%. The price of TIL increased 115.03% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 62.71%.