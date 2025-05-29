INSM: A Tale of Ups & Downs – -10.09% loss in 6 Months, -5.01% in 30 Days

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -3.88%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -10.09%. The price of INSM leaped by -5.01% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.14%.

Insmed Inc experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $84.91 on 02/21/25 and the lowest value was $44.51 on 05/29/24.

52-week price history of INSM Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Insmed Inc’s current trading price is -21.85% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 49.09%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $44.51 and $84.91. The trading volume for the Healthcare sector company’s shares reached about 4.4 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 2.24 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Insmed Inc (INSM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.09B and boasts a workforce of 1271 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 73.49, with a change in price of -2.68. Similarly, Insmed Inc recorded 2,150,258 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.88%.

INSM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for INSM stands at 13.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 13.10.

INSM Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Insmed Inc over the last 50 days is 28.25%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 26.62%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 36.46% and 37.02%, respectively.