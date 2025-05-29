ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR’s current trading price is -0.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 36.72%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $25.12 and $34.49 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.28 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 5.75 million over the last three months.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $34.49 on 05/23/25 and a low of $25.12 for the same time frame on 06/04/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 22.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 122.47B and boasts a workforce of 187765 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 30.57, with a change in price of +4.49. Similarly, ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR recorded 5,062,344 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +15.04%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IBN stands at 0.70. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.70.

IBN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 97.12%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 94.04%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 94.04% and 92.47%, respectively.

IBN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 15.04%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 15.19%. The price of IBN increased 2.48% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.03%.