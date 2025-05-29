I-Mab ADR (IMAB) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. I-Mab ADR’s current trading price is -41.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 96.64%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.60 and $2.00 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.03 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.2 million over the last three months.

I-Mab ADR ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $2.00 on 06/05/24, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.60 on 04/04/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

I-Mab ADR (IMAB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 23.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 92.36M and boasts a workforce of 32 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9140, with a change in price of +0.3200. Similarly, I-Mab ADR recorded 275,771 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +37.65%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IMAB stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

IMAB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, I-Mab ADR’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 83.94%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 76.84%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 75.61% and 73.62%, respectively.

IMAB Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 37.65% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 22.00%. Over the past 30 days, the price of IMAB has fallen by 44.36%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 28.06%.