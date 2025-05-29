How Macroeconomic Factors Affect Workhorse Group Inc Inc. (WKHS) Price Performance

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -88.19%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -91.43%. Over the last 30 days, the price of WKHS has leaped by -12.71%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 17.37%.

Workhorse Group Inc experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $54.25 on 05/29/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.81 on 05/19/25.

52-week price history of WKHS Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Workhorse Group Inc’s current trading price is -98.10% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.93%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.81 and $54.25. The Workhorse Group Inc’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 2.24 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.59 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -82.39% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.76M and boasts a workforce of 143 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.9812, with a change in price of -7.6950. Similarly, Workhorse Group Inc recorded 464,137 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -88.19%.

WKHS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WKHS stands at 1.62. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.12.

WKHS Stock Stochastic Average

Workhorse Group Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 10.79%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 61.63%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 37.73% and 24.62%, respectively.