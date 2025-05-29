How Macroeconomic Factors Affect Charles Schwab Corp Inc. (SCHW) Price Performance

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 18.97%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 8.97%. The price of SCHW increased 9.82% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.27%.

Charles Schwab Corp had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $89.85 on 05/20/25, while the lowest price during the same period was $61.01 on 07/17/24.

52-week price history of SCHW Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Charles Schwab Corp’s current trading price is -2.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 44.32%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $61.01 and $89.85. The shares of the Financial sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 5.78 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 10.47 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 159.98B and boasts a workforce of 32100 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 79.49, with a change in price of +14.04. Similarly, Charles Schwab Corp recorded 11,050,012 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +18.97%.

SCHW’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SCHW stands at 0.81. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.41.

SCHW Stock Stochastic Average

Charles Schwab Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 92.51%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 82.70%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 82.60% and 79.92%, respectively.