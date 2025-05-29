How Analyst Ratings Affect American Rebel Holdings Inc Inc. (AREB) Price Performance

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -96.29% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -96.99%. The price of AREB leaped by -49.55% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -28.51%.

American Rebel Holdings Inc saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $231.75 on 07/15/24, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $1.10 on 04/01/25.

52-week price history of AREB Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. American Rebel Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -99.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 52.73%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $1.10 and $231.75. The trading volume for the Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares reached about 0.59 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 8.52 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

American Rebel Holdings Inc (AREB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -89.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.99M.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.0588, with a change in price of -43.5700. Similarly, American Rebel Holdings Inc recorded 5,214,283 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -96.29%.

AREB Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for American Rebel Holdings Inc over the last 50 days is 2.93%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 2.81%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 2.34% and 2.60%, respectively.