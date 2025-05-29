Hormel Foods Corp’s Bumpy Road: Analyzing the 52-Week Range and Future Prospects

Hormel Foods Corp’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $35.00 on 05/29/24, and the lowest price during that time was $27.59, recorded on 02/27/25.

52-week price history of HRL Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Hormel Foods Corp’s current trading price is -14.17% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.88%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $27.59 and $35.00. The Consumer Defensive sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 4.25 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 3.1 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 16.52B and boasts a workforce of 20000 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 29.79, with a change in price of -1.33. Similarly, Hormel Foods Corp recorded 3,060,017 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.24%.

HRL Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HRL stands at 0.36. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.36.

HRL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Hormel Foods Corp over the last 50 days is at 38.67%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 70.52%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 62.04% and 49.52%, respectively.

HRL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant loss of -4.24% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -1.51%. Over the past 30 days, the price of HRL has fallen by 1.76%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.33%.