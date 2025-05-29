Hess Midstream LP (HESM) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Hess Midstream LP’s current trading price is -15.35% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.02%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $33.59 and $44.05. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.7 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.1 million over the last 3 months.

In terms of market performance, Hess Midstream LP had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $44.05 on 03/19/25, and the lowest value was recorded at $33.59 on 04/09/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Hess Midstream LP (HESM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.04B and boasts a workforce of 220 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 39.63, with a change in price of -0.40. Similarly, Hess Midstream LP recorded 1,155,421 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.06%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HESM stands at 5.94. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 5.90.

HESM Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Hess Midstream LP over the last 50 days is 34.42%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 25.42%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 51.62% and 58.71%, respectively.

HESM Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 0.70%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 1.39%. The price of HESM leaped by -3.17% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.10%.