GTX’s Stock Dilemma: Garrett Motion Inc’s Market Performance and Outlook

In terms of market performance, Garrett Motion Inc had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $12.09 on 05/15/25, while the lowest value was $7.01 on 04/04/25.

52-week price history of GTX Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Garrett Motion Inc’s current trading price is -10.14% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 54.81%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $7.01 and $12.09. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 4.37 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.86 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Garrett Motion Inc (GTX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.20B and boasts a workforce of 7000 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.55, with a change in price of +1.83. Similarly, Garrett Motion Inc recorded 1,551,547 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +20.27%.

GTX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Garrett Motion Inc over the past 50 days is 75.84%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 60.10%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 65.78% and 66.15%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

GTX Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 20.27% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 32.44%. The price of GTX fallen by 18.56% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -8.74%.