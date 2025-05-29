GENI’s Market Moves: 16.18% YTD Growth, 12.67% 6-Month gain, -6.86% in 30 Days

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price gain of 16.18% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 12.67%. The price of GENI leaped by -6.86% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.21%.

The market performance of Genius Sports Limited has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $11.40 on 05/05/25, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $5.03, recorded on 05/31/24.

52-week price history of GENI Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Genius Sports Limited’s current trading price is -11.84% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 99.80%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $5.03 and $11.40. The Communication Services sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 4.45 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 4.41 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 14.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.56B and boasts a workforce of 2400 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.61, with a change in price of +1.40. Similarly, Genius Sports Limited recorded 3,612,053 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +16.18%.

GENI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GENI stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

GENI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Genius Sports Limited over the past 50 days is 58.46%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 35.41%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 35.09% and 35.09%, respectively, over the past 20 days.