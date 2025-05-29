Futu Holdings Ltd ADR: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 10.71B Market Cap

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $130.88 on 02/21/25, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $50.61 on 08/05/24.

52-week price history of FUTU Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Futu Holdings Ltd ADR’s current trading price is -13.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 123.39%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $50.61 to $130.88. In the Financial sector, the Futu Holdings Ltd ADR’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 3.75 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.85 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.71B and boasts a workforce of 3343 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 100.14, with a change in price of +35.68. Similarly, Futu Holdings Ltd ADR recorded 2,838,319 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +44.91%.

Examining FUTU’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FUTU stands at 0.31. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

FUTU Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Futu Holdings Ltd ADR’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 92.96%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 86.97%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 75.71% and 78.11% respectively.

FUTU Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 41.33% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 37.40%. The price of FUTU fallen by 22.79% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 3.54%.