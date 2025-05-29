Frontline Plc (FRO) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Frontline Plc’s current trading price is -40.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 41.53%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $12.40 and $29.39. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.08 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 3.06 million over the last 3 months.

Frontline Plc experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $29.39 on 05/29/24 and the lowest value was $12.40 on 04/04/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Frontline Plc (FRO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.91B and boasts a workforce of 85 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 16.45, with a change in price of +3.36. Similarly, Frontline Plc recorded 3,281,072 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +23.68%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FRO stands at 1.58. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.44.

FRO Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Frontline Plc over the last 50 days is 78.51%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 41.74%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 74.39% and 80.25%, respectively.

FRO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 23.68% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -10.14%. The price of FRO fallen by 7.73% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -2.50%.