Foot Locker Inc (FL) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Foot Locker Inc’s current trading price is -29.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 117.27%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $11.00 and $33.94. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Cyclical reached around 4.08 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 6.56 million over the last three months.

The market performance of Foot Locker Inc has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $33.94 on 08/26/24, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $11.00, recorded on 04/16/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Foot Locker Inc (FL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 37.12% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.28B and boasts a workforce of 47306 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.10, with a change in price of +2.14. Similarly, Foot Locker Inc recorded 5,172,066 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +9.83%.

How FL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FL stands at 0.96. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.78.

FL Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Foot Locker Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 98.02%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 97.97%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 97.47% and 97.11%, respectively.

FL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 9.83% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 6.46%. The price of FL fallen by 84.70% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.91%.