Fangdd Network Group Ltd (DUO) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Fangdd Network Group Ltd’s current trading price is -95.43% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.59%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.20 and $4.67 The company’s shares, which are part of the Real Estate sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.47 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 4.88 million over the last three months.

In terms of market performance, Fangdd Network Group Ltd had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $4.67 on 10/02/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.20 on 04/09/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Fangdd Network Group Ltd (DUO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -62.07% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.64M and boasts a workforce of 134 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4092, with a change in price of -0.3845. Similarly, Fangdd Network Group Ltd recorded 4,214,026 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -64.29%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DUO stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

DUO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Fangdd Network Group Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 6.30%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 0.06%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 6.36% and 9.45%, respectively.

DUO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant loss of -64.29% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -62.57%. Over the past 30 days, the price of DUO has leaped by -12.82%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.13%.