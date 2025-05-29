Evaluating the Relationship Between Clover Health Investments Corp Inc. (CLOV) Price Performance and Dividends

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -0.63% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -6.85%. The price of CLOV leaped by -9.80% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -15.18%.

Clover Health Investments Corp experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $4.87 on 01/24/25, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.90 on 06/10/24.

52-week price history of CLOV Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Clover Health Investments Corp’s current trading price is -35.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 247.74%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.90 and $4.87. The trading volume for the Healthcare sector company’s shares reached about 4.43 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 6.17 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -27.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.59B and boasts a workforce of 570 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.80, with a change in price of -0.02. Similarly, Clover Health Investments Corp recorded 6,113,925 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.63%.

CLOV’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CLOV stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CLOV Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Clover Health Investments Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 29.73%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 1.28%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 4.03% and 5.57% respectively.