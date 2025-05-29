ESS Tech Inc Inc. (GWH) Price Performance: A Guide to Technical Indicators

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant loss of -81.12% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -78.61%. Over the past 30 days, the price of GWH has leaped by -50.45%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -43.37%.

The market performance of ESS Tech Inc’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $14.10 on 07/17/24, while the lowest value for the same duration was $1.74 on 05/28/25.

52-week price history of GWH Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. ESS Tech Inc’s current trading price is -92.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -36.21%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $1.74 and $14.10. The trading volume for the Industrials sector company’s shares reached about 1.53 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 69160.0 over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

ESS Tech Inc (GWH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -73.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.43M and boasts a workforce of 240 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.6281, with a change in price of -4.7700. Similarly, ESS Tech Inc recorded 88,839 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -81.12%.

GWH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GWH stands at 0.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

GWH Stock Stochastic Average

Today, ESS Tech Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 2.77%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 3.27%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 12.66% and 14.57% respectively.