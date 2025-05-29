logo

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Esperion Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -78.81% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.53%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.69 and $3.94. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 4.13 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 5.52 million observed over the last three months.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $3.94 on 12/09/24, and the lowest price during that time was $0.69, recorded on 05/15/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -49.41% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 165.43M and boasts a workforce of 304 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.4890, with a change in price of -1.3653. Similarly, Esperion Therapeutics Inc recorded 4,952,262 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -62.06%.

ESPR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Esperion Therapeutics Inc over the past 50 days is 13.45%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 34.06%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 29.33% and 26.52%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

ESPR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -62.06%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -66.21%. The price of ESPR leaped by -8.00% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.14%.

Invest Chronicle
