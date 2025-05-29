EQT Corp (EQT) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. EQT Corp’s current trading price is -3.26% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 84.88%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $30.02 and $57.37. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 5.05 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 8.45 million over the last 3 months.

The market performance of EQT Corp’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $57.37 on 05/20/25, while the lowest value for the same duration was $30.02 on 08/05/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

EQT Corp (EQT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 33.22B and boasts a workforce of 1461 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 51.55, with a change in price of +9.39. Similarly, EQT Corp recorded 8,470,820 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +20.36%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EQT stands at 0.41. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.39.

EQT Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for EQT Corp over the last 50 days is 86.45%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 77.84%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 82.46% and 81.76%, respectively.

EQT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 20.36%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 18.36%. The price of EQT increased 8.57% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.14%.