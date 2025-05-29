ENPH’s 52-Week Rollercoaster: From $37.59 to $141.63 – What’s Next for Investors?

Enphase Energy Inc experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $141.63 on 06/12/24 and the lowest value was $37.59 on 05/22/25.

52-week price history of ENPH Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Enphase Energy Inc’s current trading price is -72.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 3.64%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $37.59 to $141.63. In the Technology sector, the Enphase Energy Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 4.84 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.6.03 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -38.85% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.11B and boasts a workforce of 2781 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 57.58, with a change in price of -29.72. Similarly, Enphase Energy Inc recorded 5,195,922 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -43.27%.

Examining ENPH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ENPH stands at 1.52. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.74.

ENPH Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Enphase Energy Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 5.11%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 8.14%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 11.98% and 11.41% respectively.

ENPH Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -43.27%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -38.71%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ENPH has leaped by -16.16%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -20.55%.