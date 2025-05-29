Embecta Corp: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 616.57M Market Cap

The market performance of Embecta Corp’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $21.48 on 12/02/24, while the lowest value for the same duration was $10.27 on 05/22/25.

52-week price history of EMBC Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Embecta Corp’s current trading price is -50.88% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 2.78%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $10.27 and $21.48. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.56 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.63 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Embecta Corp (EMBC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -24.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 616.57M and boasts a workforce of 2100 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.38, with a change in price of -10.10. Similarly, Embecta Corp recorded 561,017 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -48.91%.

EMBC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Embecta Corp’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 8.32%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 8.95%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 18.11% and 16.62%, respectively.

EMBC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -48.91%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -24.64%. The price of EMBC decreased -14.37% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -14.16%.