Elong Power Holding Ltd’s Mixed Bag: Up 59.09% in 6 Months, Up 25.45% in 30 Days

The stock market performance of Elong Power Holding Ltd has been fairly unsteady.

52-week price history of ELPW Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Elong Power Holding Ltd’s current trading price is -72.22% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 524.78%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.56 and $12.60. Shares of the company, which operates in the Industrials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.06 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.36 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Elong Power Holding Ltd (ELPW) has experienced a quarterly rise of 297.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 162.47M.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.91, with a change in price of +2.18. Similarly, Elong Power Holding Ltd recorded 295,921 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +165.15%.

ELPW Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ELPW stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ELPW Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Elong Power Holding Ltd over the last 50 days is presently at 38.96%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 13.27%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 32.81% and 38.71%, respectively.

ELPW Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 165.15%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 59.09%. The price of ELPW increased 25.45% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -46.73%.