ELF’s Stock Performance: A Year of Mixed Fortunes & Market Shifts

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -27.92%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -26.10%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ELF has fallen by 46.01%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 11.03%.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $219.77 on 07/12/24, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $49.40 on 04/16/25.

52-week price history of ELF Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. e.l.f. Beauty Inc’s current trading price is -58.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 83.20%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $49.40 and $219.77. The trading volume for the Consumer Defensive sector company’s shares reached about 5.74 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 2.58 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) has experienced a quarterly rise of 26.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.10B and boasts a workforce of 475 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 78.60, with a change in price of -35.05. Similarly, e.l.f. Beauty Inc recorded 2,842,296 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -27.92%.

ELF’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ELF stands at 0.40. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.26.

ELF Stock Stochastic Average

Today, e.l.f. Beauty Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 94.36%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 92.50%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 96.55% and 97.69% respectively.