Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Editas Medicine Inc’s current trading price is -69.94% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 105.47%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.91 and $6.22 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.72 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 2.16 million over the last three months.

Editas Medicine Inc experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $6.22 on 06/12/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.91 on 04/07/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 156.55M and boasts a workforce of 246 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.4480, with a change in price of +0.6000. Similarly, Editas Medicine Inc recorded 3,114,559 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +47.24%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EDIT stands at 0.50. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.29.

EDIT Stock Stochastic Average

Editas Medicine Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 96.97%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 95.08%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 74.18% and 64.85%, respectively.

EDIT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 47.24% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -21.10%. The price of EDIT fallen by 18.35% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 14.02%.