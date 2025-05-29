DVN’s Stochastic Averages Dip: Analyzing Devon Energy Corp’s Stock Performance

The market performance of Devon Energy Corp has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $49.07 on 07/17/24, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $25.89, recorded on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of DVN Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Devon Energy Corp’s current trading price is -37.11% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.20%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $25.89 and $49.07. The Energy sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 6.97 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 9.48 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Devon Energy Corp (DVN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.97% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 19.82B and boasts a workforce of 2300 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 33.83, with a change in price of -1.87. Similarly, Devon Energy Corp recorded 9,525,064 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.71%.

DVN Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DVN stands at 0.62. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.58.

DVN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Devon Energy Corp over the past 50 days is 41.18%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 23.43%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 28.75% and 29.63%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

DVN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -5.71%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -20.26%. The price of DVN leaped by -2.19% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.07%.