D’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About Dominion Energy Inc’s Performance

Dominion Energy Inc’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $61.97 on 11/01/24, and the lowest price during that time was $47.99, recorded on 07/01/24.

52-week price history of D Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Dominion Energy Inc’s current trading price is -9.83% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.44%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $47.99 and $61.97. Shares of the company, which operates in the Utilities sector, recorded a trading volume of around 6.76 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 5.7 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Dominion Energy Inc (D) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.15% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 47.65B and boasts a workforce of 14700 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 54.73, with a change in price of +2.02. Similarly, Dominion Energy Inc recorded 5,295,038 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.75%.

D Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for D stands at 1.61. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.46.

D Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Dominion Energy Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 73.89%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 54.87%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 61.73% and 61.28%, respectively.

D Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 3.75%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -4.27%. The price of D fallen by 3.98% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.66%.