Coterra Energy Inc Inc. (CTRA) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -3.84%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -10.50%. The price of CTRA decreased -4.51% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.29%.

Coterra Energy Inc’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $29.95 on 01/17/25, and the lowest price during that time was $22.30, recorded on 09/11/24.

52-week price history of CTRA Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Coterra Energy Inc’s current trading price is -18.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.13%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $22.30 and $29.95. The Energy sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 7.41 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 7.6 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 18.75B and boasts a workforce of 915 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 26.77, with a change in price of -0.98. Similarly, Coterra Energy Inc recorded 7,096,925 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.84%.

CTRA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CTRA stands at 0.32. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.31.

CTRA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Coterra Energy Inc over the past 50 days is 28.50%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 63.51%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 66.13% and 64.35%, respectively, over the past 20 days.