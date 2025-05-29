Corning, Inc (GLW) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Corning, Inc’s current trading price is -10.63% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 39.69%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $35.40 and $55.33. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.82 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 6.41 million over the last 3 months.

The market performance of Corning, Inc’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $55.33 on 01/29/25, while the lowest value for the same duration was $35.40 on 05/29/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Corning, Inc (GLW) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.12% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 42.35B and boasts a workforce of 56300 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 47.47, with a change in price of +1.93. Similarly, Corning, Inc recorded 6,061,187 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.06%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GLW stands at 0.76. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.73.

GLW Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Corning, Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 95.22%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 90.87%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 92.84% and 91.21% respectively.

GLW Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 4.06%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 3.37%. The price of GLW fallen by 12.13% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.06%.