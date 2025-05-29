Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Compass Diversified Holdings’s current trading price is -73.12% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.26%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $6.05 and $24.59. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.06 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.89 million over the last 3 months.

Compass Diversified Holdings experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $24.59 on 07/31/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $6.05 on 05/08/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -67.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 497.31M and boasts a workforce of 3156 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.86, with a change in price of -16.47. Similarly, Compass Diversified Holdings recorded 648,459 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -71.36%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CODI stands at 1.55. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.50.

CODI Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Compass Diversified Holdings over the last 50 days is 3.99%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 4.82%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 9.61% and 10.91%, respectively.

CODI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -71.36%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -71.29%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CODI has leaped by -61.88%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -15.58%.