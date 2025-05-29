Company’s Banking Shares: Up -79.87% from 52-Week Low, But Can the Momentum Hold?

Arvinas Inc saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $36.20 on 05/29/24, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $5.90 on 05/15/25.

52-week price history of ARVN Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Arvinas Inc’s current trading price is -79.87% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.47%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $5.90 to $36.20. In the Healthcare sector, the Arvinas Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 3.94 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.99 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Arvinas Inc (ARVN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -57.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 531.74M and boasts a workforce of 430 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.33, with a change in price of -11.89. Similarly, Arvinas Inc recorded 2,256,170 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -62.02%.

Examining ARVN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ARVN stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

ARVN Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Arvinas Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 36.51%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 36.51%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 24.51% and 19.34% respectively.

ARVN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -62.00%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -70.99%. The price of ARVN decreased -20.90% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.71%.