CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd (CLGN) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd’s current trading price is -43.33% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 119.35%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.55 and $6.00 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.19 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 11010.0 over the last three months.

The market performance of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $6.00 on 05/29/24, while the lowest value for the same duration was $1.55 on 05/13/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd (CLGN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 38.93M and boasts a workforce of 57 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.9800, with a change in price of -0.1700. Similarly, CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd recorded 21,444 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.76%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CLGN stands at 0.23. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.17.

CLGN Stock Stochastic Average

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 86.05%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 94.87%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 57.47% and 45.92%, respectively.

CLGN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant loss of -5.56% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -18.85%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CLGN has fallen by 53.85%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 71.72%.