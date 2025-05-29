Codexis Inc (CDXS) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Codexis Inc’s current trading price is -61.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.63%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.90 and $6.08. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.61 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.02 million over the last 3 months.

In terms of market performance, Codexis Inc had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $6.08 on 12/11/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $1.90 on 04/07/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Codexis Inc (CDXS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -43.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 193.02M and boasts a workforce of 188 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.26, with a change in price of -2.44. Similarly, Codexis Inc recorded 861,875 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -51.15%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CDXS stands at 1.20. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.14.

CDXS Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Codexis Inc over the last 50 days is 33.86%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 50.67%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 63.56% and 64.30%, respectively.

CDXS Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -51.15%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -46.19%. The price of CDXS leaped by 0.00% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.90%.