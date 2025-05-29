CNC’s Stock Rollercoaster: -7.32% loss in 6 Months, fallen -9.73% in 5 Days

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -7.68%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -7.32%. The price of CNC decreased -5.95% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -9.73%.

Centene Corp’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $80.59 on 09/03/24, with the lowest value being $55.03 on 12/10/24.

52-week price history of CNC Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Centene Corp’s current trading price is -30.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1.64%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $55.03 and $80.59. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 4.62 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 4.93 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Centene Corp (CNC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.70% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 27.83B and boasts a workforce of 60500 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 60.55, with a change in price of -4.65. Similarly, Centene Corp recorded 4,810,761 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.68%.

CNC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CNC stands at 0.66. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.66.

CNC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Centene Corp over the past 50 days is 1.42%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 1.73%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 10.50% and 12.06%, respectively, over the past 20 days.