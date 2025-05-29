Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Citizens Financial Group Inc’s current trading price is -19.33% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.87%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $32.60 and $49.25. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Financial reached around 5.17 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 5.2 million over the last three months.

In terms of market performance, Citizens Financial Group Inc had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $49.25 on 11/25/24, while the lowest value was $32.60 on 04/04/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 17.23B and boasts a workforce of 17287 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 42.01, with a change in price of -4.03. Similarly, Citizens Financial Group Inc recorded 4,634,655 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.21%.

How CFG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CFG stands at 0.50. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.42.

CFG Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Citizens Financial Group Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 68.30%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 60.94%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 63.75% and 62.03%, respectively.

CFG Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -9.21%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -15.05%. The price of CFG fallen by 6.40% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.80%.