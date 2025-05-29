Chewy Inc: A Comprehensive Look at the Stock’s Ups and Downs

Chewy Inc’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $45.01 on 05/27/25, and the lowest price during that time was $16.44, recorded on 05/29/24.

52-week price history of CHWY Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Chewy Inc’s current trading price is -1.91% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 168.47%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $16.44 and $45.01. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 5.93 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 6.34 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Chewy Inc (CHWY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 23.26% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 18.32B and boasts a workforce of 18000 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 36.54, with a change in price of +10.66. Similarly, Chewy Inc recorded 5,713,525 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +31.83%.

CHWY Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CHWY stands at 2.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.92.

CHWY Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Chewy Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 94.34%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 90.44%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 92.83% and 92.71%, respectively.

CHWY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 31.83%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 23.08%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CHWY has fallen by 18.87%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.07%.