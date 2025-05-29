Charting the Course: IM Cannabis Corp’s IMCC Stock Prospects

IM Cannabis Corp’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $4.49 on 11/29/24, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $1.29 on 04/22/25.

52-week price history of IMCC Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. IM Cannabis Corp’s current trading price is -39.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 110.08%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $1.29 and $4.49. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 3.14 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 11020.0 over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

IM Cannabis Corp (IMCC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 29.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.37M and boasts a workforce of 55 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.9000, with a change in price of +0.3800. Similarly, IM Cannabis Corp recorded 43,699 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +16.25%.

IMCC Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IMCC stands at 2.96. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.10.

IMCC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of IM Cannabis Corp over the last 50 days is at 58.20%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 55.07%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 65.09% and 70.11%, respectively.

IMCC Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 16.25%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -3.56%. Over the last 30 days, the price of IMCC has fallen by 88.19%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 57.56%.