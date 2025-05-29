Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Celldex Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -60.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.58%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $14.40 and $47.00. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.03 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.82 million over the last 3 months.

In terms of market performance, Celldex Therapeutics Inc had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $47.00 on 09/25/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $14.40 on 04/09/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.24B and boasts a workforce of 186 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 20.97, with a change in price of -6.61. Similarly, Celldex Therapeutics Inc recorded 854,577 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -26.16%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CLDX stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CLDX Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Celldex Therapeutics Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 59.33%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 23.96%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 47.58% and 58.90% respectively.

CLDX Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -26.16%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -28.83%. The price of CLDX decreased -12.64% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.93%.