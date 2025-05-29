British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. British American Tobacco Plc ADR’s current trading price is -0.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 50.25%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $30.01 and $45.41. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.39 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 6.08 million over the last 3 months.

In terms of market performance, British American Tobacco Plc ADR had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $45.41 on 05/27/25, and the lowest value was recorded at $30.01 on 05/29/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 98.92B and boasts a workforce of 48989 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 40.56, with a change in price of +8.77. Similarly, British American Tobacco Plc ADR recorded 5,545,265 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +24.15%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BTI stands at 0.74. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.66.

BTI Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for British American Tobacco Plc ADR over the last 50 days is 95.70%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 93.95%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 96.61% and 97.53%, respectively.

BTI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 24.15%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 21.93%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BTI has fallen by 6.37%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.46%.