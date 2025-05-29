logo

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

SLGG

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. British American Tobacco Plc ADR’s current trading price is -0.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 50.25%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $30.01 and $45.41. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.39 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 6.08 million over the last 3 months.

In terms of market performance, British American Tobacco Plc ADR had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $45.41 on 05/27/25, and the lowest value was recorded at $30.01 on 05/29/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 98.92B and boasts a workforce of 48989 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 40.56, with a change in price of +8.77. Similarly, British American Tobacco Plc ADR recorded 5,545,265 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +24.15%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BTI stands at 0.74. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.66.

BTI Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for British American Tobacco Plc ADR over the last 50 days is 95.70%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 93.95%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 96.61% and 97.53%, respectively.

BTI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 24.15%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 21.93%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BTI has fallen by 6.37%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.46%.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.
Facebook-f Twitter Google-plus-g Pinterest

Quick Links

Categories

All rights reserved © 2024, Powered By Smart TechOne

Invest Chronicle
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.