BNL’s Market Balancing Act: Weighing Gains and Losses in 2023

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -0.63% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -8.27%. The price of BNL leaped by -1.31% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.25%.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $19.15 on 09/30/24, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $13.96 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of BNL Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Broadstone Net Lease Inc’s current trading price is -17.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.89%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$13.96 and $19.15. The Broadstone Net Lease Inc’s shares, which operate in the Real Estate, saw a trading volume of around 4.25 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.59 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.98B and boasts a workforce of 73 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 16.10, with a change in price of -0.10. Similarly, Broadstone Net Lease Inc recorded 1,416,535 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.63%.

BNL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BNL stands at 0.69. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.69.

BNL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Broadstone Net Lease Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 53.41%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 36.60%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 28.20% and 20.56%, respectively.