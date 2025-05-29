Behind Blue Owl Capital Inc’s 52-Week Range: Uncovering Opportunities for Investors

The market performance of Blue Owl Capital Inc’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $26.73 on 01/24/25, while the lowest value for the same duration was $14.55 on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of OWL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Blue Owl Capital Inc’s current trading price is -29.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.07%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $14.55 to $26.73. In the Financial sector, the Blue Owl Capital Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 4.67 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.9.12 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -13.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 28.96B and boasts a workforce of 1100 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 20.79, with a change in price of -4.48. Similarly, Blue Owl Capital Inc recorded 8,049,533 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -19.26%.

Examining OWL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OWL stands at 1.54. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.54.

OWL Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Blue Owl Capital Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 57.71%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 41.27%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 33.73% and 27.04% respectively.

OWL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -19.26% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -22.81%. The price of OWL fallen by 0.16% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.42%.