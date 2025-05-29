logo

BBWI’s Stock Swings: Riding the 2023 Wave of Ups and Downs

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -21.38%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -0.88%. The price of BBWI decreased -2.37% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.91%.

Bath & Body Works Inc saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $52.99 on 06/03/24, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $24.96 on 04/08/25.

52-week price history of BBWI Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Bath & Body Works Inc’s current trading price is -42.47% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.12%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$24.96 and $52.99. The Bath & Body Works Inc’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 8.54 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 5.71 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -25.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.49B and boasts a workforce of 59210 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 33.32, with a change in price of -8.29. Similarly, Bath & Body Works Inc recorded 4,970,402 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -21.38%.

BBWI Stock Stochastic Average

Bath & Body Works Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 56.91%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 22.01%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 21.08% and 22.30%, respectively.

