Baker Hughes Co (BKR) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Baker Hughes Co’s current trading price is -25.75% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.59%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $30.93 and $49.40. The company, active in the Energy sector, saw a trading volume of around 4.84 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 8.58 million observed over the last three months.

Baker Hughes Co had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $49.40 on 02/06/25, while the lowest price during the same period was $30.93 on 06/17/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Baker Hughes Co (BKR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.70% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 36.34B and boasts a workforce of 57000 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 41.76, with a change in price of -4.34. Similarly, Baker Hughes Co recorded 8,113,284 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.58%.

How BKR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BKR stands at 0.35. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.35.

BKR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Baker Hughes Co over the last 50 days is at 26.19%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 53.81%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 58.97% and 57.50%, respectively.

BKR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -10.58%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -18.27%. The price of BKR fallen by 1.30% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.77%.