BA Stock: Exploring Boeing Co’s Growth

In terms of market performance, Boeing Co had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $209.66 on 05/14/25, and the lowest value was recorded at $128.88 on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of BA Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Boeing Co’s current trading price is -3.89% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 56.35%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $128.88 and $209.66. In the Industrials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 5.46 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 9.33 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Boeing Co (BA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 151.93B and boasts a workforce of 172000 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 175.46, with a change in price of +24.50. Similarly, Boeing Co recorded 8,653,156 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +13.84%.

BA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Boeing Co’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 89.90%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 74.52%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 74.93% and 76.47%, respectively.

BA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 13.84%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 40.51%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BA has fallen by 10.53%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.97%.