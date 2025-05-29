ATYR’s Stock Performance: A Year of Mixed Fortunes & Market Shifts

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price gain of 16.02% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 40.94%. The price of ATYR fallen by 28.44% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 20.34%.

The market performance of Atyr Pharma Inc’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $4.66 on 02/21/25, while the lowest value for the same duration was $1.42 on 06/21/24.

52-week price history of ATYR Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Atyr Pharma Inc’s current trading price is -9.87% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 195.77%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.42 and $4.66. The Atyr Pharma Inc’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 2.36 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.46 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Atyr Pharma Inc (ATYR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.53% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 373.82M and boasts a workforce of 59 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.49, with a change in price of +0.58. Similarly, Atyr Pharma Inc recorded 1,335,281 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +16.02%.

ATYR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ATYR stands at 0.17. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.16.

ATYR Stock Stochastic Average

Atyr Pharma Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 95.00%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 92.42%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 86.07% and 83.34%, respectively.