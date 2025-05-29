ATUS Stock: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

In terms of market performance, Altice USA Inc had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $3.20 on 02/13/25, and the lowest value was recorded at $1.52 on 08/12/24.

52-week price history of ATUS Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Altice USA Inc’s current trading price is -28.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 51.32%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $1.52 and $3.20. In the Communication Services sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 2.3 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.64 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Altice USA Inc (ATUS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -20.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.08B and boasts a workforce of 10900 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.60, with a change in price of -0.11. Similarly, Altice USA Inc recorded 3,463,450 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.56%.

ATUS Stock Stochastic Average

Altice USA Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 33.92%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 8.13%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 20.60% and 19.15%, respectively.

ATUS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -4.56%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -11.20%. The price of ATUS decreased -4.96% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.35%.