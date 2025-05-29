ASNS’s Market Flip-Flop: Exploring the Volatility of 2023 Performance

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -44.03%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -36.97%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ASNS has fallen by 1.90%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 11.91%.

The stock market performance of Actelis Networks Inc has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $4.60 on 06/05/24, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.42, recorded on 05/29/24.

52-week price history of ASNS Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Actelis Networks Inc’s current trading price is -83.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 79.17%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.42 and $4.60. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.11 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.19 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Actelis Networks Inc (ASNS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -25.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.77M and boasts a workforce of 49 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9742, with a change in price of -0.5900. Similarly, Actelis Networks Inc recorded 346,318 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -44.03%.

ASNS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ASNS stands at 0.38. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.06.

ASNS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Actelis Networks Inc over the past 50 days is 29.09%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 66.69%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 36.15% and 24.05%, respectively, over the past 20 days.