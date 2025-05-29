ARM’s Stock Market Journey: A Year of Growth, Decline, and Uncertainty

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 9.87%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 1.80%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ARM has fallen by 20.93%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.43%.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $188.75 on 07/09/24, and the lowest price during that time was $80.00, recorded on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of ARM Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s current trading price is -28.19% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 69.42%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $80.00 and $188.75. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 5.81 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 5.45 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.47% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 143.27B and boasts a workforce of 7096 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 129.42, with a change in price of +12.18. Similarly, Arm Holdings plc. ADR recorded 5,825,562 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +9.87%.

ARM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ARM stands at 0.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

ARM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Arm Holdings plc. ADR over the last 50 days is at 94.94%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 90.44%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 83.81% and 77.15%, respectively.