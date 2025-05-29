logo

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc Inc. (AQST) Price Performance: A Guide to Technical Indicators

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -23.31%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -39.47%. The price of AQST leaped by -3.53% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 14.23%.

In terms of market performance, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $5.80 on 10/30/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $2.12 on 05/13/25.

52-week price history of AQST Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -52.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.77%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$2.12 and $5.80. The Aquestive Therapeutics Inc’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 1.04 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.45 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.73% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 271.17M and boasts a workforce of 142 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.87, with a change in price of -0.83. Similarly, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc recorded 1,595,537 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -23.31%.

AQST Stock Stochastic Average

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 48.03%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 65.66%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 45.57% and 33.37%, respectively.

