APPS’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 181.36%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 212.83%. The price of APPS fallen by 50.00% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 14.58%.

The stock market performance of Digital Turbine Inc has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $6.86 on 02/13/25, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $1.18, recorded on 11/19/24.

52-week price history of APPS Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Digital Turbine Inc’s current trading price is -30.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 302.97%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.18 and $6.86. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 3.99 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 3.35 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 32.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 499.31M and boasts a workforce of 754 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.36, with a change in price of +2.96. Similarly, Digital Turbine Inc recorded 5,342,649 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +168.18%.

APPS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for APPS stands at 2.54. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.54.

APPS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Digital Turbine Inc over the past 50 days is 84.74%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 79.39%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 80.83% and 78.24%, respectively, over the past 20 days.