APA Corporation (APA) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. APA Corporation’s current trading price is -48.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.47%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $13.58 and $33.41. The company, active in the Energy sector, saw a trading volume of around 4.64 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 9.34 million observed over the last three months.

APA Corporation’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $33.41 on 08/01/24, and the lowest price during that time was $13.58, recorded on 04/09/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

APA Corporation (APA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -21.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.20B and boasts a workforce of 2305 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 19.80, with a change in price of -5.91. Similarly, APA Corporation recorded 8,350,262 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -25.60%.

How APA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for APA stands at 1.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.96.

APA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of APA Corporation over the last 50 days is at 45.51%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 56.09%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 54.20% and 50.33%, respectively.

APA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -25.60%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -23.44%. The price of APA increased 3.81% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.41%.